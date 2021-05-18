The National Restaurant Association Show, the premier event and resource to learn about foodservice technology innovations, unique ingredients, and emerging trends in the restaurant industry, today announced it will be featuring an exciting lineup of entertaining and informative industry speakers through its official, year-round online resource, The Show To Go. The Show To Go users will hear from more than 30 industry leaders and influencers—including legendary quarterback and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Peyton Manning—with inspiring and educational content that is sure to deliver actionable insights for restaurant and foodservice professionals.

“The National Restaurant Association Show’s education and content is curated with the goal of inspiring operators, providing timely insights and supporting the industry with tangible and executable resources for success,” said Tom Cindric, president of Winsight Exhibitions. “This year’s featured speaker, Peyton Manning, will draw on his unique experiences to captivate and inspire attendees with gridline stories focused on motivation, team building, and how to achieve personal and professional excellence. Our speaker lineup also includes more than 30 industry experts like Chef Andrew Zimmern, restaurateur Rohini Dey, famed mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim, and leaders from five of the industry’s top restaurant chain brands. These can’t-miss sessions will leave The Show To Go’s participants feeling inspired and armed with valuable insights to take their businesses to the next level.”

This group of notable industry thought leaders, chefs, and mixologists will share strategies, inspiration, and best and practices designed to support the comeback the restaurant industry deserves through live Q&As, interviews, panel discussions, and sessions on The Show To Go throughout May and June. These include:

May 2021

May 17: Delivering a Comeback: A Conversation with Peyton Manning About Leadership, Building Winning Teams and Overcoming Adversity

Available for viewing May 17-June 17, 2021

Available for viewing May 17-June 17, 2021 May 20: Kitchen Innovations to Transform Your Business Abbey Lewis, Vice President of Content Strategy, Winsight LLC Richard Eisenbarth, FCSI, President, Emeritus, Cini-Little International Foster F. Frable, Jr., FCSI, Associate AIA, Founding Partner, Clevenger Frable LaVallee Randy Homer, Program Manager – Food & Beverage Experience Development, Disneyland Resort



May 24: Menu Trends on the Horizon Lizzy Freier, Senior Research Manager, Technomic Donna Hood-Crecca, Principal, Technomic Nancy Kruse, President, The Kruse Company

May 25: Restaurant Leader of the Year Nominees: Creating Success Against All Odd Jose Cil, CEO, Brands International David Deno, CEO, Bloomin’ Brands Rob Lynch, President & CEO, Papa John’s Charlie Morrison, Chairman & CEO, Wingstop Todd Penegor, President & CEO, Wendy’s

May 26: Live Mixology Demo: The Modern Mixologist Presents...Fizzy Drinks! with Tony Abou-Ganim, The Modern Mixologist

May 27: FABI Award Judges Discuss Today's Top Food & Beverage Products Aimee Harvey, Managing Editor, Technomic Pat Cobe, Senior Editor, Restaurant Business, FoodService Director



June 2021

June 15: Let’s Talk Womxn: Power, Parity and Positive Collaboration Rohini Dey, Ph.D., Restaurateur (Vermilion Chicago) and Founder of Let’s Talk Womxn Charleen Badman, Chef, Restaurateur, and Let's Talk Womxn City Cohost – Phoenix Ouita Michel, Chef, Restaurateur, and Let's Talk Womxn City Cohost - Louisville/Lexington Anne Quatrano, Chef, Restaurateur, and Let's Talk Womxn City Cohost – Atlanta Jill Weber, Restaurateur and Let's Talk Womxn City Cohost – Philadelphia Tom Bené, President & CEO of the National Restaurant Association.

June 24: Live Culinary Demo with Chef Andrew Zimmern

July 2021

July 17: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Workforce Gerry Fernandez, President & Founder of MFHA



August 2021

August 5: How Has Training Changed? Effective Ways to Engage Your Team in Person and Online Rachel Richal, Director, Learning and Team Member Activation, Buffalo Wild Wings / CHART Board Member Jerry Legg, Field Training Consultant, Inspire Brands



With The Show To Go, the National Restaurant Association Show has developed an extensive collection of resources, all designed to support the comeback of the foodservice community, free of charge. Users can explore content within seven unique tracks: Culinary Insights, Operations Solutions, The New Consumer, Technology & Innovation, Trends in Adult Beverage, Wellness, and Workforce Development. New assets will be made available throughout the year. In this year-round marketplace, exhibitors can also gain exposure to thousands of foodservice industry professionals eager to find new connections. Access to the platform is free for operators.

As the global restaurant and hospitality industry’s premier trade show, the National Restaurant Association Show brings together more restaurant and hospitality buyers and equipment manufacturers than any other industry event. For more information about The Show To Go, visit www.nationalrestaurantshow.com/mys/show-to-go and connect with the Show online on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Source: National Restaurant Association