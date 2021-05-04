The National Restaurant Association Show, the premier event and resource to learn about foodservice technology innovations, unique ingredients, and emerging trends in the restaurant industry, has enhanced the offerings and user experience for The Show to Go. The Show’s official online resource houses free educational sessions led by industry influencers, searchable supplier profiles and products, and more. In this year-round marketplace, exhibitors will also gain exposure to thousands of foodservice industry professionals eager to find new connections. Access to the platform is free for operators.

“While we aren’t meeting in person this year, it does not mean that business, innovation, and education can’t move forward,” said Tom Cindric, president of Winsight Exhibitions. “With The Show To Go enhancements, our goal is to provide a year-round resource for any and all foodservice companies and professionals to connect with the restaurant community, make business inquires, and find a variety of educational content and resources. We are excited to take our renewed energy online and look forward to serving our industry right now.”

The Show To Go allows for visitors to find the products, partners, and information needed to build the future of the industry. Users will be able to:

Connect with Exhibitors : Organizers have made it easier to connect with suppliers offering the solutions needed right away. Get what is needed to move forward with access to a full range of products across 900+ categories from leading companies. Visitors can also view the Show’s highly acclaimed KI and FABI Awardees’ products and connect directly with the companies through the platform. FABI Awardees will be announced on The Show To Go in late May.

Access Free Resources On-Demand: The foodservice industry is changing, fast. Event organizers of the National Restaurant Association Show have developed an extensive collection of resources—including live Q&As with leading experts, panel discussions, and sessions that deliver actionable insights—all available to the foodservice community free of charge. Visitors can explore content within seven unique tracks: Culinary Insights, Operations Solutions, The New Consumer, Technology & Innovation, Trends in Adult Beverages, Wellness, and Workforce Development. New assets will be made available throughout the year.

As the global restaurant and hospitality industry’s premier trade show, the National Restaurant Association Show brings together more restaurant and hospitality buyers and equipment manufacturers than any other industry event. For more information about The Show To Go, visit www.nationalrestaurantshow.com/mys/show-to-go and connect with the Show online on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

