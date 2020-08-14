The National Restaurant Association Show is gearing up for an in-person 2021 event that will redefine and advance the foodservice industry through some of its most critical years to date. With 75% of 2020 exhibiting companies already re-signed for 2021, the Show has enforced itself as the foodservice industry’s chosen resource for discovering innovative technologies, unique ingredients, and emerging trends. The National Restaurant Association Show will be held May 22-25, 2021, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

“The National Restaurant Association Show provides the premier opportunity to connect with customers, showcase innovation, and open new doors for partnership. In support of our tremendous industry, we look forward to the 2021 Show,” commented Susannah Sellers-Ryan, Vice President Industry Relations and Business Development, PepsiCo.

This year, the Show held its space selection online for the first time in the event’s history. Within 10 days, 1,170 companies resigned for the 2021 Show, totaling 517,850 square feet of exhibit space.

“For the past 101 years, the National Restaurant Association Show has been a trusted resource for the foodservice industry and this year, while unprecedented, is no different,” said Tom Cindric, President of Winsight Exhibitions. “For the 2021 Show, we received an impressive number of renewed commitments during our first-ever online space selection, further reinforcing the value of the Show to continue the industry’s advancement and create business connections, educational opportunities, and more. Our industry’s sales landscape is changing, budgets are being tightened and the days of traveling for on-premise meetings are few. The Show provides both operators and suppliers the opportunity to meet in one location over four progressive days. As we prepare for next year’s exciting and productive Show, we are also continuing to provide our industry with the support they need—through opportunities like The Show To Go—as they navigate through today’s challenges to survive and thrive for years to come.”

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Show, The Show To Go was created to provide a resourceful virtual platform for any and all foodservice companies and professionals. Available from August 3 to September 7, 2020, The Show To Go will display all of the 2020 Show’s exhibitors and will allow visitors to connect and make business inquiries through the virtual portal. Using this virtual platform, many of The Show To Go’s exhibitors will offer exclusive business deals, announce newly-introduced products, promote online brand events, and send virtual business cards to buyers, press, and other professional contacts of interest.

“The National Restaurant Association Show has provided our company with some of our most critical business deals and foodservice industry relationships over the years,” said Brian Holdrich, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Americas, Welbilt, Inc. “We had a lot planned for 2020’s Show, and we could not be more grateful to have The Show To Go as our platform to ensure we keep up our momentum and stay strong throughout this pandemic.”

Source: National Restaurant Association