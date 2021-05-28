Cobb-Vantress Inc. and its long-standing partner Al-Watania Poultry are celebrating continued expansion in the Middle East. Following investments in hatcheries, grandparent operations, and distribution, the companies are set to produce 4 million Cobb500 parent stock per year starting in 2021. This is a 100% increase in production from the previous year and is expected to increase food security in Saudi Arabia and the surrounding Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries.

“Supporting the Middle East with quality products and expertise is a top priority for Cobb as part of our mission to make quality protein accessible, healthy, and affordable worldwide,” said Pelayo Casanovas, vice president of Cobb-Vantress EMEA and Asia-Pacific. “Cobb and Al-Watania Poultry are like one family, and this continued growth indicates the strength of our collaboration.”

Al-Watania Poultry celebrated this achievement and new phase of expansion at an event with the Minister of Agriculture for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli; the Governor of the Al-Qassim region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal; business leader Sheikh Sulaiman Al Rajhi; and the President and CEO of Al-Watania Poultry, Dr. Mohammed Al Rajhi.

“Cobb and Al-Watania Poultry are marking incredible strides together,” said Mohammad Hamed Al-Shayea, vice president of production for Al-Watania Poultry. “We are proud to have them as our partner and look forward to continuing to help accomplish the Saudi government’s goal to increase food security.”

Al-Watania Poultry, one of the leading poultry producers in the Middle East, signed a distributor agreement with Cobb in 2018 for the territories of Saudi Arabia and the surrounding GCC member countries. Since then, the companies have focused on expanding the production and distribution of broilers. Just a few months ago, the companies made history, navigating logistical challenges to deliver the first Cobb500 shipment to Jordan.

“The Middle East is a key and emerging market for Cobb,” said Mohammed Chail, business development manager at Cobb. “We are pleased to work closely with Al-Watania Poultry, and together, we are bringing more quality products to our customers in the region to help satisfy the growing demand.”

Al-Watania Poultry continues reaching new heights with the wide-ranging technical support from Cobb. The world-leading experts at Cobb advise on all aspects of production to help Al-Watania Poultry optimize flock performances.

For more information visit cobbvantress.com