Ecolab Inc., a leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has again been named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for New Grads, ranking 10th on the 2021 list, which evaluates leading employers on criteria such as advancement opportunities, effectiveness of diversity and inclusion efforts, salary and whether employees would recommend their employer to others.

“Thanks to our incredible team, Ecolab takes on some of the world’s most meaningful challenges, helping our customers achieve clean water, safe food and healthy environments,” said Laurie Marsh, Ecolab executive vice president, Human Resources. “We are honored to be recognized as a workplace where new graduates can learn, develop and grow, while making a lasting positive impact on the world.”

To compile the America’s Best Employers for New Grads list, Forbes partnered with Statista to survey 10,000 Americans with less than 10 years’ professional experience working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The 2021 list includes 250 companies. Forbes also has recognized Ecolab as one of America’s Best Employers for Women.

In the past year, Ecolab has been named a Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc., one of 100 Best Companies by Working Mother and Working Dads, and one of the world’s most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the 15th consecutive year. Ecolab also earned a perfect score on the 2021 Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index and ranked in the top 10% on the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion index in 2020.

