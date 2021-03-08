Simmons Foods recently ranked number one among food companies on Forbes 2021 list of America’s Best Midsize Employers. Forbes partnered with the market research group, Statista, to compile the list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers.

This year the group focused on companies that went above and beyond for their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighting how midsize employers like Simmons have risen to the occasion, adapting in new ways to benefit their customers and their team members.

In sharing the news, Russell Tooley, Chief Administrative Officer, stated, “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to be a company with a people first culture. Taking care of our team members with world-class benefits, a positive work environment and educational and advancement opportunities are just a few of things that set us apart.”

To develop the list, a survey was conducted of 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Anonymous participants were asked to rank their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own. Read more from Forbes here.

“At Simmons, our purpose is to build strong relationships through food,” Tooley added. “We’re a growing company that makes food for the families and pets we love, and its a great time to join our team.”

Source: Simmons Foods