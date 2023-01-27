Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has been named to the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on Jan. 25, 2023 and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected Canada's Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 12,000 Canadian employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in Canada. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

"Maple Leaf Foods is deeply [honored] and humbled to be included on [Forbes] list of Canada's Best Employers 2023," said Michael McCain, chief executive officer of Maple Leaf Foods. "We are a values-driven company committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where our people are empowered, challenged, and supported as they grow themselves and their careers."

To learn more about Maple Leaf's unique culture and career opportunities, visit their careers page.

Source: Maple Leaf Foods Inc.