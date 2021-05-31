King's Command Foods LLC, a Kent, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 20,025 pounds of fully cooked, not shelf stable meat and poultry meatballs and pork patties due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The product contains egg, milk, and/or wheat, known allergens, which is not declared on the product label.

The fully cooked, not shelf stable meat and poultry items were produced January 08, 2021, January 15, 2021, and March 03, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. bulk-packed cases containing "3.75 oz RIB SHAPED PORK PATTIES WITH BBQ SAUCE" with code 2549616/72314 and "USE BY 3/2/2022," that contain undeclared wheat which is not represented on the label.

15-lb. bulk-packed cases containing "3.0 oz RIB SHAPED PORK PATTIES WITH BBQ SAUCE" with code 72314 and "USE BY 3/2/2022", that contain undeclared wheat which is not represented on the label.

15-lb. bulk-packed cases containing "0.50oz SWEDISH MEATBALLS" with code 72148 and "USE BY 1/7/2022", containing undeclared egg which is not represented on the label.

14-lb. bulk-packed cases containing "0.50oz SWEDISH MEATBALLS WITH SAUCE" with code 72147 and "USE BY 1/7/2022", containing undeclared egg which is not represented on the label.

10-lb. bulk-packed cases containing "0.5 OZ CHICKEN AND BEEF MEATBALLS" with code 72180 and "USE BY 1/7/2022", containing undeclared milk which is not represented on the label.

10-lb. bulk-packed cases containing "0.50 oz MEATBALLS" with code 01380 displayed beneath the barcode and "USE BY 1/14/2022," containing undeclared egg and milk which is not represented on the label.

10-lb. bulk-packed cases containing ".5 oz HOMESTYLE MEATBALLS" with code 00133 and "USE BY 1/7/2022," containing undeclared milk which is not represented on the label.

20-lb. bulk-packed cases containing ".5 OZ ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS" with code 72182 and "USE BY 3/2/2022," containing undeclared egg which is not represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. M1515A" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed for food service use in California, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

The problem was discovered when the establishment determined that allergen-containing ingredients may have comingled with the recalled products that do not normally contain the identified allergens.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS