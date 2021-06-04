WORLD-leading compostable packaging producer TIPA has announced its expansion into North America with expert hires and a focus on developing US-based capabilities as demand continues to grow for sustainable packaging.

Michael Waas joins TIPA as VP, North America and brings 13 years’ experience from TerraCycle where he played an integral role in expanding recycling programs and partnerships with FMCG leaders including P&G, Mondelez, Nestlé, and Colgate-Palmolive to over 20 global markets.

John Michels has joined the team as Senior Director of Sales and Market Development, with over 30 years’ experience in packaging R&D at industry leaders including PepsiCo and Kelloggs.

Gary Robinson joins as Director of Public Affairs for North America. Gary brings more than 27 years’ experience in FMCG packaging at The Home Depot, Kraft Foods, Amway and Newell Rubbermaid.

TIPA now brings a portfolio of high-performance Certified Compostable flexible packaging films and laminates to North America, providing responsible end of life packaging solutions for world-leading brands.

Its packaging solutions perform like conventional plastic and are certified compostable, leaving no waste behind. TIPA’s packaging is available for fresh produce, dry food and fashion segments.

The North American Flexible Packaging Market is projected to be worth $47.58bn by 2026[i], however the recovery and recycling rates of flexible films in the region are low.

Demand continues to grow for packaging alternatives with North America now one of the world’s largest markets for sustainable packaging[ii]. TIPA’s expansion into the region comes as a direct response to this.

Michael Waas, new VP of North America said, “Brands and consumers alike are looking for sustainable alternatives to traditional plastic packaging, and there is a significant increase in the demand for high-performing compostable options. I’m thrilled to have joined TIPA at such an exciting time for the company, and such a pivotal point for the planet.

“We have ambitious plans for growth in the region, and I look forward to bringing TIPA’s solutions to the pioneering brands that see the commercial and environmental opportunities in making the transition to compostable packaging.”

Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of TIPA, said, “There is an increased focus on the plastic waste crisis in America and a strong need for real circular solutions to environmental problems. We are experiencing growing demand for high-quality compostable packaging solutions and are excited to bring these solutions to a market that could lead to a real revolution in the field.”

For more information visit www.tipa-corp.com.