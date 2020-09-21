Computerway Food Systems (CFS) continues expanding into the pet food industry with new customer, Colorado pet food manufacturer, All American Pet Proteins (AAPP). CFS is best known for their production and inventory solutions in the poultry and egg industries, and their newest partner demonstrates the versatility of the company’s solutions for all food manufacturers.

“We have built our inventory management system with the goal that it should work across all industries in the food processing space,” says Bill Altenpohl, President of CFS. “We are thrilled to increase our presence in the pet food industry, and are eager to help All American Pet Proteins increase their operational efficiency. All American Pet Proteins has been a great company to work with and we look forward to our ongoing partnership for years to come. ”

AAPP was in need of a digital solution to manage their inventory from receiving through shipping. The company wanted instant visibility at any point in the process of transforming raw goods into finished goods.

“We chose CFS over any other company because of the attention to detail they provided and their responsiveness in dealing with any concerns,” says Courtney Casperson, AAPP Database Administrator. “Their system provides us with great visibility which is exactly what we needed.”

Earlier this summer AAPP implemented the CFS PT module to receive raw goods, ingredients, and packaging. This solution also provides recipe and batch functions for moving product into production.

“I want you to know, the attitude and the excitement of all that are learning and have learned the system is extremely positive,” says Nick Nillella, AAPP Production Lead. “We are all very excited and looking forward to the entire plant running on new inventory system. I believe it is a big lift to entire company and all departments, thanks for making this decision.”

The CFS R8 module will be installed later this year to extend capabilities to the production and shipping functions, which will provide AAPP with end-to-end transparency into their inventory as well as real-time traceability and recall.

For more information visit www.mycfs.com.