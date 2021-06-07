Loftware Inc., a global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management Solutions has launched a new release of its configurable and automated artwork management software, Loftware Smartflow Release 26.1. The new release, which enhances collaboration and shortens time-to-market, enables customers to review and approve packaging artwork faster, offers greater workflow flexibility and improved ease-of-use.

Smartflow 26.1 enhances support for real world situations in artwork management, adding more flexibility and accuracy to packaging project execution by making it easier for customers to add new tasks to active project workflows as they occur. With this capability, users can update task dependencies to a project to reflect new timelines. In addition, this new release further increases flexibility by adding an option which allows additional users in the project owner (PO) role to share in managing a project workflow and tracks all changes by PO, after the initial PO role is assigned.

“It’s all about the user experience,” stated Loftware Director of Product Management, Glen Bradlee. “Software is only as good as the user’s ability to easily accomplish their goal; Smartflow is already a very intuitive and easy-to-use solution. This release, which responds to customer feedback, makes Smartflow even more flexible by empowering users to more easily manage their artwork projects,” he added.

Among other benefits which dramatically shorten the time to review and approve packaging artwork is a new color separation capability for Loftware DaVinci, a tool which enables Smartflow users to proof digital artwork online and collaborate through the product launch process. The color separation capability builds on Smartflow’s core capability, providing users the ability to view one or more selections of the color separations of an artwork as part of the proofing process. For further convenience, Smartflow 26.1 also allows customers to toggle on or off layers such as cutter profiles that may obstruct the view of the artwork.

Additionally, Smartflow 26.1 gives packaging professionals the enhanced ability to collaborate on projects by enabling targeted comments in the project discussion. With this enhancement, packaging managers can identify specific stakeholders or roles using the ‘@’ symbol. Smartflow 26.1 further accelerates project timelines by allowing users to attach files to comments, making them both available and accessible in one central location.

Other enhancements included in Smartflow 26.1 include the ability to reuse and modify existing digital assets with approved DAL file versioning. This minimizes confusion and delays by offering a full history of versions and ensures that only the latest approved version of an asset is available for use. It also tracks comments related to approvals, which is important in validated environments.

Loftware and NiceLabel combined under the Loftware umbrella to offer customers and partners an expanded choice of Enterprise Labeling & Artwork Management solutions, providing enhanced labeling capabilities and the benefits of greater investment in cloud-based solutions for companies of all sizes.

For more information, please visit www.loftware.com and www.nicelabel.com.