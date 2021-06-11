JBS CEO Andre Nogueira confirmed that the company paid the equivalent of $11 million to hackers who caused shutdowns at the company’s worldwide operations last week. The FBI has attributed the attack to REvil, a Russian-speaking gang that has been blamed for other ransomware attacks around the world, reports the Associated Press.

“This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally,” said Nogueira, the CEO of JBS USA. “However, we felt this decision had to be made to prevent any potential risk for our customers.”

The company said that it had gotten most of its operations online at the time of the payment, but that it paid the $11 million to avoid issues and ensure that no data was compromised.

Source: NBC News, Associated Press via The Sentinal