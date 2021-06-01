A cyber attack that crippled production at JBS SA’s Australian operations has begun to affect its North American facilities as well. Two shifts at one of its largest Canadian plants were canceled, as were some of the shifts in its U.S. plants. Some facilities are operating as normal, reports Bloomberg News.

JBS issued the following statement: “On Sunday, May 30, JBS USA determined that it was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack, affecting some of the servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems. The company took immediate action, suspending all affected systems, notifying authorities and activating the company's global network of IT professionals and third-party experts to resolve the situation. The company’s backup servers were not affected, and it is actively working with an Incident Response firm to restore its systems as soon as possible.

“The company is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation. Resolution of the incident will take time, which may delay certain transactions with customers and suppliers.”

Production began to be affected at JBS Australia facilities, which were largely idled after the attack. The perpetrators of the attack have yet to be identified, and there have been no reports of any ransom demands.

Bloomberg reports that a JBS Canada facility in Brooks, Alberta, canceled two of its shifts on Monday, May 31. A United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) post on Facebook indicated that two shifts at JBS USA’s facility in Greeley, Colo., canceled two of its shifts on June 1. A JBS facility in Belleville, Ontario, was operating normally.

Source: Bloomberg, JBS USA