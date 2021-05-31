JBS Australia has shut down its operations for the day after a weekend cyber attack, reports the Sydney Morning Herald. JBS owns a total of 46 facilities, including slaughterhouses and feedlots, throughout the country.

JBS Australia CEO Brent Eastwood confirmed the cyber attack to the website Beef Central. There was no immediate word on who was responsible for the attack or how long the company’s operations would be idled as a consequence. There was also no information available on how the JBS operations in the United States and South America might be affected. The Memorial Day holiday in the United States may delay the effects of the attack in the United States, as full production won’t resume until Tuesday, June 1.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the government was working with JBS to help production start back up as soon as possible, the Herald reports.

“There is a set process in which cyberattacks are handled and we’re working with the company impacted,” Littleproud said. “We’re hoping it won’t be long. It’s not only the workers who are impacted but the flow-on industries like truck drivers as well.”

Source: Sydney Morning Herald, Beef Central