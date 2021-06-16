PROCESS EXPO show management announced that the PROCESS EXPO 2021 show floor will feature live demonstrations of a meatball production line using actual protein product in the formulation. As part of the popular production line offerings that PROCESS EXPO has built since the 2017 event, these lines highlight how equipment from a variety of OEMs can connect and work together efficiently, leveraging the cutting-edge technology that each component delivers. These guided demonstrations will take place three times a day during the November 2-5, 2021, event at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

Participating exhibitors in this line include:

Additionally, the meatball line is being sponsored by leading design firm and FPSA member, RFW Construction Group, which is also acting as Project Manager of the line. This line is also being supported with generous product contributions from Seaboard Foods.

“This is the fourth production line that FPSA’s meat suppliers have organized for PROCESS EXPO,” said Bob Campbell, Chairman of the Meat Industry Suppliers Alliance (MISA) and President and General Manager at Marlen Inc. “Since being launched at the 2017 edition of the show, the Production Lines have been by far the trade show’s biggest draw aside from the exhibits as it provides our audience a chance to see how each component works in concert with the other pieces of the line for maximum efficiency and productivity. Furthermore, this is not just a passive demonstration. Each participating company has expert staff on hand to discuss their equipment and how it might fit into the attendee’s production or packaging plans.”

“Our meat suppliers have taken the lead in the Production Line program over the last four years,” said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). “In fact, the live Production Line concept was the brainchild of one of the MISA members who saw the clear value that these lines would bring to food manufacturers who attend the show. Instead of the theoretical discussion we could have regarding a static exhibit, these lines are a much richer example of the practical applications these technologies have to offer.”

Source: Process Expo