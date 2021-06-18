Perfect Game Founder and President, Jerry Ford announced TOP Chops Beef Jerky has joined Perfect Game's growing family of national sponsors, by becoming exclusive beef jerky partner of the world's largest youth baseball and softball organization. The timing of the announcement follows this past Saturday's (June 12, 2021) celebration of National Beef Jerky Day.

Through this exclusive, multiyear partnership, TOP Chops becomes the official beef jerky of Perfect Game and joins Oakley and YETI as two of Perfect Game's most recent corporate marketing and sponsorship partners.

TOP Chops, a Lebanon, GA-based company, also becomes the naming-rights sponsor of Perfect Game's newly renovated, state-of-the-art, Marietta, GA facility, now known as the TOP Chops East Cobb Complex. The historic TOP Chops East Cobb Complex is positioned to become the premier youth baseball and softball facility in the southeast and a must-visit destination for travel baseball and softball families up and down the east coast.

Additionally, the charitable and philanthropic efforts of both Perfect Game and TOP Chops will become intertwined as TOP Chops becomes a benefactor of the Perfect Game Cares foundation and its Grow the Game Fund, while Perfect Game has committed its support to TOP Chops' Stampede Races across America to help stamp out childhood hunger.

"I want to personally thank TOP Chops founder, Dusty Jaquins, for joining the Perfect Game family of corporate partners - best-in-class consumer products companies that share our passion for providing hundreds of thousands of children and their families with unapparelled youth baseball and softball experiences," stated Jerry Ford. "As someone who considers himself a jerky connoisseur and has sampled every brand on the market, I can say without a doubt that TOP Chops is best in its class. We look forward to developing a long and mutually beneficial relationship, and I am confident the partnership will help TOP Chops enhance its national reputation and brand visibility by connecting with millions of passionate baseball and softball fans, including the 6-18-year-olds who participate in our events, their families and those watching on PerfectGame.TV. Together with its partners, Perfect Game is able to grow the games of baseball and softball throughout the world, including in underserved communities."

"Partnering with Perfect Game and the PG Cares Foundation presents TOP Chops with the unique opportunity to introduce our products to a massive audience of families and children of all ages at their passion points – baseball and softball," said TOP Chops Founder and CEO, Dusty Jaquins. "We truly have hit a grand slam with this partnership, as I can't think of a better way to showcase our unique blend of beef jerky as a healthy alternative snack than to get the product into the hands of those who can truly enjoy its benefits. Perhaps the best part of this partnership is the ability to join PG Cares in helping children from underserved communities fall in love with baseball and softball and working together to increase the impact of our TOP Chops Stampede to stamp out childhood hunger."

"We are incredibly honored to welcome such an amazing partner into the Perfect Game and Perfect Game Cares family. From our very first introduction, we knew how deeply aligned our businesses were, with a heavy focus on helping children from across America who deserve real and substantial opportunities to pursue their dreams," stated Perfect Game Vice President of Partnerships and Perfect Game Cares Foundation Executive Director, Jennifer Ford. "With the support of TOP Chops, Perfect Game Cares will help thousands of children learn important life skills that can be gained through sports and physical activity. We're also looking forward to helping TOP Chops in its efforts to stamp out childhood hunger through its Stampede Races."

Specific terms of the partnership agreement were not disclosed. The relationship and subsequent agreement between Perfect Game and TOP Chops was cultivated by Atlanta-based sponsorship and naming rights agency, Trenches Sports & Entertainment.

TOP Chops joins Oakley, YETI, Next College Student, Vuk Gripz and The Texas Baseball Ranch as partners joining the Perfect Game family of sponsors since early March.

Source: Perfect Game