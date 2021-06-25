Patty Paper Inc. (PPI) manufactures a wide variety of select grade papers that are FDA-approved for use in the meat, plant-based, dairy, bakery, deli, snack, and grocery industries. Coated with a variety of waxes or wax blends, the company's broad selection of paper is used not only to separate hamburger patties as their name implies; it is also used with plant-based foods, cheese, poultry, pork, bakery, and deli foods. PPI's converted papers include patty interleaving, cheese slice interleaving, picking paper, bulker or roll stock paper, and sheeted waxed paper or peach/pink, green, and black steak paper. They have recently introduced butcher paper rolls and sheets, too. All sheets feature consistent feed-ability for uninterrupted sheeting.

PPI sells paper for all types of paper feed equipment including Hollymatic, Nutec, Formax, Weiler, Reiser, Provisur, etc.

The way PPI packages their product also differentiates the company in the food safety area. The first company to recognize the potential hazards in using non-FDA approved strings, cardboard or paper tapes, PPI provides a patented FDA approved individually wrapped paper packaging system. Individual fully wrapped packages keep each stack of interleaving paper clean and sanitary until it is used for interleaving along with the individual sheets being protected from environmentally introduced contamination.

