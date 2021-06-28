Admix Inc., global manufacturer of hygienic and industrial mixing equipment for the food/beverage, chemical, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical markets, today announced the launch of a new logo and corporate brand identity. These changes come at a time when the company is experiencing growth across markets and making investments in its infrastructure and R&D.

For over 32 years, Admix has delivered innovative mixing technologies for food, chemical, cosmetic & pharmaceutical processors across the world. The company transitioned to 100% employee-owned in 2017 and recently launched a comprehensive strategic growth plan that serves as the foundation for carrying out its long-term vision. The refreshed logo design features a bold font for the Admix name, with one stroke of the “x” dropping down into a flow of liquid with the tagline “Advanced Mixing Technologies” framed below it. While the tagline did not change from the previous design, the new, bold design reaffirms Admix’s identity as a leading mixing technology manufacturer. The flow of liquid represents not only the superior flow characteristic that Admix flagship products offer, but also how flexible Admix is for both hygienic and industrial customers looking for customized solutions.

Mike Rizzo, Admix CEO comments, “We are pleased to announce the launch of our new logo and branding guidelines as part of the ongoing evolution and growth of our company. Since our founding in 1989, we have had tremendous success with our batch and continuous mixer lines, largely in the hygienic market and we are committed to delivering even more innovative solutions going forward, including expanding further into the chemical space. Our new logo reflects who we are today, and it symbolizes the exciting, dynamic future ahead of us.”

The new logo will be immediately visible on the Admix website, social media, and advertising. Patrick Lakin, Director of Sales and Marketing states, “We are thrilled to unveil our new modernized logo and look forward to implementing it across all areas of our business in the coming months.” The company’s Corporate Identity document will serve as a branding guideline for employee-owners and external partners for the treatment of the logo, color palettes and fonts that are acceptable for use on equipment, collateral, and in all communications.

For more information visit www.admix.com.