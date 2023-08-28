Wellshire, a supplier in the all-natural and organic meat industry, is unveiling a new logo and brand identity. This is the first update of the Wellshire logo in over 10 years. The new logo is a cleaner rendition of the brand’s previous logo and plays on Wellshire’s dedication to simple yet quality ingredients while introducing, for the first time, its founding year. Packaging with the new logo and refined product information is rolling out exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide.

The new design modernizes Wellshire’s logo without losing familiar traits such as the “Wellshire Maroon” color. The logo also includes the recognizable barn as an homage to Wellshire’s long-standing relationships with farmers and the maintained respect for the animals they raise. The updated Wellshire logo will be prominently displayed on new packaging that has been redesigned to better call out product highlights and benefits that consumers seek when shopping the natural meat category.

"Since we started this journey over two years ago, we spoke directly to dozens of consumers to understand how and why they consume our brand. We learned a lot about what we were doing right and opportunities to better communicate Wellshire’s values and product attributes,” said Jeremy B. Edelman, director of marketing for Wellshire. “As packaging is the most important touchpoint, we knew we needed to modernize and refine the brand yet keep it familiar so our existing consumer base can still easily locate our products. We wanted our new packaging to communicate our brand promise of ‘helping families live well by eating well every day’ which is why we are driven to provide our consumers with meat raised without antibiotics.”

Since its start in 1996, Wellshire has been fueled by its pursuit and mission to make quality meat products that help people live well. This prioritization has manifested into partnerships with farmers dedicated to humanely raising animals that are free of antibiotics. Today, the brand continues to produce a wide variety of bacon, sausage, lunch meat, ham, and other specialty meats that have no preservatives and use real ingredients.

“We are excited about the new packaging and our continued exclusive relationship with Wellshire. Our customers have come to expect high-quality products and we greatly value Wellshire’s commitment to delivering on this promise. We appreciate our partnership and look forward to seeing the new packaging on our shelves,” said Wes Rose, VP of meat and poultry, Whole Foods Market.

Wellshire’s new packaging will continue to reach shelves through September nationwide and exclusively at Whole Foods Market. For more information, visit eatwellshire.com.

Sources: Wellshire; Land O'Frost