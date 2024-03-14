Celebrating nearly 120 years of leadership on behalf of America's meat companies, the Meat Institute is unveiling a new logo and brand identity, reflecting its dynamic, forward-looking approach to ensuring meat remains at the heart of nourishing the present and sustaining the future.

The new logo evokes the shape of a plate, with the open frame indicating transparency and inclusiveness. The varying thickness of the plate's border brings a sense of movement, signaling constant evolution and pursuit of continuous improvement.

The new brand identity will be featured at the Annual Meat Conference from March 18–20 in Nashville.

Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts said, "Sustaining meat's future is central to the Meat Institute's mission and vision, building on our 120 years of leadership and meat's centuries of contributions to healthy diets and strong communities. Our updated logo is fresh, open, and keeps meat at the very center of nourishing today and sustaining tomorrow."

In addition to the new logo, elements of the Meat Institute's brand evolution include:

New brand colors: The logo is composed of a dark blue that provides solidity and weight to the association's name and history, with a fresh new Meat Institute Blue serving as the primary framing color. New brand colors also include an energetic pastel blue and a modern orange accent that serves as an updated nod to the association's previous maroon brand color.

New brand purpose statement: The Meat Institute's brand identity will include a new tagline that summarizes the association's mission and purpose - "Nourishing Today. Sustaining Tomorrow."

Source: Meat Institute