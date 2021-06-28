Hamlet Protein, multinational producer of soy-based protein ingredients for young animals, opened its new global headquarters in Horsens, Denmark. The office expansion allows the company to integrate all departments in one fully owned building and is expected to drive efficiency and effectiveness of Hamlet Protein’s internal operations.

Before Covid-19 struck, working from home was unusual in most organizations. Just like in any other organization, Hamlet Protein had to rethink the role of the office during the pandemic, and for the current situation where restrictions are being lifted.

Kjeld Johannessen, Chairman of the Hamlet Protein Board, commented, “Shareholders and Board approved the investment in the headquarter office, as we feel it is in another important step in Hamlet Protein’s growth journey. Even though working from home has become common practice during the Covid-19 pandemic, we see a positive impact from bringing teams together under one roof.”

The new headquarters counts with the latest technology in videoconferencing, areas for informal discussions, large meeting rooms and improved insulation techniques to further reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

Erik Visser, CEO at Hamlet Protein concluded, “Despite the abundance of available online communication tools, we believe in the importance of in-person communication. Getting our people together under one roof will drive communication, creativity, and networking. This will ultimately lead to a more successful organization.”

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients for young piglet, poultry, and cattle feed at two production plants in Denmark and the US. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of own sales offices and distributors. Find out more www.hamletprotein.com.