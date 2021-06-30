The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) announces Dr. Jeff Savell as the 2021 AMSA Intercollegiate Meat Judging Meritorious Service Award winner. The Intercollegiate Meat Judging Meritorious Service Award was established in 1993 to recognize outstanding contributions or service to the Intercollegiate Meat Judging Program. This award is sponsored by the Food Safety Net Services and Agri-West International. Savell is to be honored during the 74th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) in Reno, Nevada, hosted by the University of Nevada – Reno.

Dr. Jeff Savell, University Distinguished Professor, Meat Science & E. M. “Manny” Rosenthal Chair in Animal Science at Texas A&M University (TAMU), has committed most of his life to Intercollegiate Meat Judging, 4-H/FFA judging contests, and the associated training for 50 years. As a result, his knowledge and experience of the meat judging program are extensive. He began judging meats in FFA at Ferris, Texas. As an undergraduate, he was a member of the 1974 Meat Judging team. He served as an assistant coach in 1976 and head coach in 1977 during his time in graduate school at TAMU. From 1980-1993 he served as the TAMU Meat Judging Team Faculty Coordinator.

Dr. Savell says, “For many of us, intercollegiate meat judging was our entry into the meat science discipline. My time as a team member, coach, coordinator, and committee member/chair has given me so many friendships, relationships, and mentorships that I cherish so much and that have been so meaningful to me.”

One of the coaches under Dr. Savell, Dr. Randal Garrett of Food Safety Net Services, attests to Dr. Savell’s mentorship and willingness to help develop the coach and the team.

Dr. Savell has a passion for teaching and research. With a strong desire to transfer that passion to his students. During his career, he has been involved in the acquisition of over $13 million in research funding. This funding has resulted in the training of 90 M.S. students, 35 Ph.D. students, and over 300 research articles in prestigious refereed journals. His induction into the Meat Industry Hall of Fame is a testament to his reputation as an innovative leader in the field of meat science.

“In my opinion, he would be one of the four on the meat judging Mt. Rushmore. What more can one person do in terms of supporting meat judging than Dr. Savell has?” commented Dr. Brad Morgan, Professor at Colorado State University.

Source: AMSA