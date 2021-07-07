With its F 286 thermoforming packaging machine, MULTIVAC is launching a new model, which is particularly suitable for producing vacuum and MAP packs for snack products. The main features of the new machine are its high level of flexibility, efficiency and pack quality, as well as its excellent price-performance ratio, and the machine is available for ordering with immediate effect.

The new F 286 thermoforming packaging machine has been developed by MULTIVAC in response to the current demand in the market for snack packs, such as those for dried or roasted duck portions, beef jerky, small sausages or tofu, and these packs enjoy great popularity particularly in Asia. Packs made from plastic films or aluminum can be produced. Aluminum packs are generally preferred in Asia for these snack products, since they offer a long shelf life due to their protection against UV light.

“Due to the worldwide demand for healthy snacks, we are also expecting great interest in this model from other regions. The F 286 is aimed particularly at smaller and medium-sized businesses, which want to get into thermoforming packaging for the first time, or alternatively to pack smaller batch sizes more flexibly,” explains Dominik Eberhard, Team Leader for Product Management (Thermoforming packaging machines) at MULTIVAC. “The machine is also designed for processors, who package their products today in film pouches on rotating filling and sealing machines. By moving to thermoformed packs, they can avoid high pouch costs, as well as increasing their personnel efficiency.”

The F 286 was designed to produce thermoformed packs with a forming depth of up to 20 mm. With the optional upper web forming of 10 mm, it is possible to replace existing, symmetrically produced pouch packs. Thanks to its loading area of up to 3,000 mm, which can be extended flexibly, it is possible to achieve high pack outputs, even though the machine can also be accommodated in confined working environments. The unloading area can be extended to fit printing solutions or other equipment components, so that even an inkjet printer or additional cutting unit can be integrated into the machine.

The F 286 achieves a high output with up to 240 packs per minute. Very high and uniform sealing forces, combined with a high-performance forming station, ensure that excellent pack results are achieved even with aluminum packs.

The machine is constructed in the MULTIVAC Hygienic Design, and it offers easy access for cleaning and maintenance. Various equipment options enable the machine to be designed to the customer's individual requirements as regards output capability and the required printing or labelling process.

“All in all, we see the F 286 as a very efficient extension to our product range. It is an ideal solution for smaller and medium-sized businesses, particularly in those areas where pouches and small aluminum packs are being used today,” says Dominik Eberhard in summary. “Aluminum is also an outstanding material when it comes to shelf life, enabling food waste through spoilage to be reduced significantly.”

For more information visit www.multivac.com.