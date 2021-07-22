By Kirsten Hollansworth

The Oklahoma State University Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center faculty and staff welcomed members of the American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) to the OSU-Stillwater campus to tour the facility.

As North America’s largest meat trade organization, AAMP members gathered in Oklahoma City for the 82nd AAMP Convention that took place July 15-17. On July 14, the AAMP pre-convention bus tour featured three highlights including Ralph's Packing Company, Schwab Meat Company and FAPC.

FAPC faculty and staff were honored to be asked to provide AAMP members a tour of the facility. This request came from AMAMP member Jake Nelson, executive director of the Oklahoma Texas Meat Processors Association and food safety coordinator at Ralph’s Packing Company.

“Normally the president serves a one-year term, but this is my second term due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Rick Reams, AAMP president. “It was amazing to tour the facility and I was really looking forward to touring the Oklahoma CareerTech mobile teaching trailer.”

In Stillwater, the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education oversees a statewide system of career and technology education.

“We appreciate the facility, and we thank the FAPC team for the opportunity to tour the facility,” Reams said.

The AAMP tour of FAPC included the sausage kitchen, thermal processing, wet processing, the kill floor and the CareerTech Mobile Teaching Unit.

Stephanie Baker, FAPC quality management specialist, said hosting the AAMP members as a stop on their national convention tour schedule helps FAPC learn about the most pressing needs of the meat processing industry nationwide.

“The AAMP members benefit by learning about FAPC facilities and Oklahoma’s educational programs that are focused on the meat processing industry,” Baker said.

The tour provided small business owners with a place to meet and talk with each other about common best practices and challenges, Baker said.

“This is a great group of hardworking people, and FAPC is honored to be a part of the AAMP National Convention,” she said.

FAPC, a part of OSU’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, helps to discover, develop and deliver technical and business information that will stimulate and support the growth of value-added food and agricultural products and processing in Oklahoma.

Source: Oklahoma State University