Automated Marking Inc. (AMI), a marking and coding solutions provider, is proud to announce that the company has joined the American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) as a supplier member.

Companies in the meat processing industry deal with environments that can be harsh on equipment and AMI is suited to partner with these companies because of the reliable and durable solutions the company offers.

“It’s really a great fit and we are excited to contribute to the AAMP and help the people in this industry with efficiency and productivity as it pertains to product identification, marking, coding, systems automation and track and trace,” said Julian Mear, CEO of AMI. Mear continued, “For smaller operations with intermittent printing needs, we offer handheld inkjet printers including the German made Reiner printers. We also offer more robust inline solutions, like our IP65 rated Zenjet Ultra thermal inkjet printer. This cutting edge IP65 printer is ideal for this industry, especially in wash down environments.”

The Zenjet Ultra is a single head compact and powerful printer providing complete protection against water, dust, & moisture. Rugged stainless steel construction and IP65 enclosure makes this product perfect for plants that are dusty or require washdown procedures.