Veroni, maker of Italian cured meats and specialties, unveils its brand-new snack line that combines a selection of authentic Italian salami with provolone cheese, dried fruit, and breadsticks. The four pairing options come in a practical and easy- to-open packaging to enhance your breaktime, while offering a real Italian tasting experience. With the right amount of protein, Veroni’s snacks recharge your batteries everywhere, at the office, at school or after gym.

After the successful launch of the Enjoy Aperitime cheese and charcuterie trays that enrich the Italian Aperitivo experience, the latest extension of the brand’s product offerings aims to be the perfect snack to quench cravings. It recalls the Italian concept of “merenda” (snack), which is usually made with simple but high-quality ingredients available at home and holds a special place in the Italian food tradition. Imported Italian mild salami paired with Provolone cheese and breadsticks is the simplest pairing variant of the brand-new line, while the hot spicy version with salame Calabrese is designed for those who love the intense spicy flavors. The other two options with dried fruits include imported Italian salame, Provolone cheese and dried cranberries or dried apricots.

“Satisfying the taste of everyone is always a priority when we design a new line”, says Emanuela Bigi, marketing manager of Veroni. “Today, we are still the only imported Italian brand of charcuterie in the U.S. that, besides offering high-quality products, wishes to introduce to U.S. consumers the Italian tradition and the key concepts that are popular in Italy, like the Aperitivo and the snack time.”

Veroni plans to reach consumers such as workers, students, athletes, who want to enjoy a delicious but healthy snack even when time is short. The new line is also aimed at foodies looking for high-quality products at any time of day. The snack line opens the door to a new tasty Italian experience by offering a healthy and wholesome solution. “Our R&D team has developed a product that can improve the health of the brain by boosting it with the right ingredients without sacrificing taste”, adds the R&D manager, Lorenzo Ferrara.

Veroni confirms its commitment to give US consumers the opportunity to indulge in authentic Italian taste and flavors, while studying a product tailored to the US lifestyle and able to satisfy the demand for nutrient-rich foods.

Source: Veroni