Hesse Enterprises has announced the acquisition of Ideal Meat & Provisions Inc. located in Northridge, California. The new entity will assume the name Ideal Meat LLC.

“We are proud to bring Ideal Meat & Provisions into the HEI Family of Companies. Larry Vad and his team have always excelled at producing the highest quality of products and delivering on customer expectations, staple ideals for all Hesse Enterprise Companies. We will build on those strengths to grow Ideal Meat to the next level,” the company said in a statement.

Alec Hannah, CEO; John Foster, President; Chuck Szitas, VP of Sales; Jeremy Szitas, VP of Operations; Mike Hesse, CEO of Hesse Enterprises; and Ronnie Merchant, COO of Hesse Enterprises, will all be involved in the transition and the daily operations moving forward. The new Ideal Meat team has over 70 years combined of experience in the meat industry.

“Larry has built a fantastic business over the last 35 years. We are thankful that he has chosen to stay on board with our team for the next several months to ensure a smooth transition.” says incoming CEO Alec Hannah.

“At Ideal Meat & Provisions, we have always put our customers and employees first and made sure we found the right team to take us to the next level, one that embraced the same values. I’m looking forward to helping Alec and the team grow “the new” Ideal Meat into the future.” adds Larry Vad.

Source: Ideal Meat LLC