Voters in Loncoln County, S.D., rejected a proposal to rezone land that could have been used for a new beef processing facility. According to Keloland.com, East Dakota Beef had been working with the county to establish a 120-head-a-day processing center near Worthing. The land would need to be re-zoned from light industrial to general industrial to accommodate the possible plant.

There were a total number of 1,243 votes cast, representing 2.95% of eligible voters. Of those votes case, 881 votes were against the proposed rezoning.

Source: Keloland