The makers of Hormel Chili have set out in search of their fans’ most creative Hormel Chili-inspired recipe ideas to be considered for placement in the first ever Hormel Chili Creations cookbook.

Chapters of the cookbook aim to inspire unique chili recipe creations using Hormel Chili in various apps and snacks, quick family meals, tailgate fan favorites and even campfire and grilling creations. Hormel Chili fans are asked to submit their own unique Hormel Chili-inspired recipe for a chance to be selected for the cookbook, which is publishing later this year.

“Only one third of our chili is enjoyed simply in a bowl,” said Sarah Johnson, Hormel chili brand manager. “Hormel Chili is such a versatile product line with so many uses, so we are eager to see what our biggest fans can come up with.”

Now, until 11:59 p.m. CDT on Aug. 29, unique recipes can be submitted at hormelchilicreations.com for a chance to be featured in the cookbook. The Hormel Chili brand team will be tasting, testing and selecting which lucky fans will get to take their recipe “out of the bowl” and into the first ever Hormel Chili Creations cookbook.

For every recipe submitted, Hormel Foods will be donating (up to $10,000) to Autism Speaks.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.