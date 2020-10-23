Get ready heat heads. Today, the makers of Hormel chili, America’s iconic No. 1 selling chili brand, announced the launch of limited-edition Hormel Ghost Reaper World’s Hottest Chili with Beans. For this fiery offering, the Hormel chili brand took its signature chili with beans and added two of the world’s hottest peppers – ghost and Carolina reaper – to bring chili fans an intensely satisfying chili like no other.

Just how hot is this Ghost Reaper chili variety? The hottest ghost and Carolina reaper peppers combined total more than 3 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU), so this chili packs a punch.

Sold as a two-pack alongside a can of Hormel Chili Hot with Beans – a spicier blend of America’s No. 1 chili – heat connoisseurs who enjoy the pleasure of spicy food are provided multiple options to pour on the delicious flavor of Hormel Chili.

“Chili is a dish that can be enjoyed so many different ways, whether it’s straight out of the bowl, on a hot dog, incorporated into dips and other recipes, or as a pour on for a quick and delicious dinner upgrade,” said Sarah Johnson, Hormel chili brand manager. “However fans want to enjoy their chili, for a short time they can lay stake to a pretty bold claim: that they’ve tasted the hottest canned chili in the world.”

Starting at 7 a.m. CDT on Oct. 25, the limited-time offering two-pack including Hormel Ghost Reaper World’s Hottest Chili with Beans will be available while supplies last for purchase on Target.com.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.