Jennie-O Turkey Store announced the company's newest, recipe ready turkey innovation that is geared toward foodservice operators – a fully cooked turkey barbacoa seasoned and marinated with paprika, garlic and guajillo chili pepper spices. This lean turkey protein is on trend with consumers who are seeking more flavorful, nutritious menu options.

"Our new turkey barbacoa is an exciting product that foodservice operators can just heat and shred," said Katie Lynch, associate brand manager for Jennie-O Foodservice. "We were intentional about the use of guajillo chili pepper for seasoning because it's one of today's hottest flavor trends, and we're proud to offer a lean protein option with great flavor."

From tacos, bowls and burritos to salads and sandwiches, the new JENNIE-O turkey barbacoa product offers foodservice operators a nutritious protein option that makes prep convenient, quick and easy and offers consumers an on-trend, protein for Mexican dishes.

Source: Jennie-O Foodservice