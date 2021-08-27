More Oklahoma City families will enjoy nourishing meals this summer thanks to more than 600 pounds of meat products donated last week to a food bank by members of the American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP).

AAMP members donated bacon, hams, dried beef, and smoked turkeys to City Rescue Mission after the 2021 American Cured Meat Championships, held in conjunction with the 82nd Annual Convention of Meat Processors and Suppliers’ Exhibition, July 15-17, 2021. The ACMC is one of the largest cured meat competitions of its kind in North America.

City Rescue Mission is a faith-based, non-profit organization providing solution-based ministry to an average of 430 homeless men, women, and children in the Oklahoma City Metro area each day. The Mission provides safe shelter and warm meals, but also a holistic approach to recovery and a variety of social services for the homeless and near-homeless including medical, dental, vision care, and much more. AAMP coordinated efforts with Rock and Wrap it Up (RWU), a non-profit organization dedicated to arranging the recovery of leftover food from various events, to donate to the organization. Using RWU’s Whole Earth Calculator, the donation by the members of the AAMP translated to 500 meals.

“The members of AAMP are conscious of the need in local communities to provide nutrient-rich foods – like meat products – to those struggling with hunger,” said Chris Young, AAMP executive director. “We are proud to donate to these organizations to bring servings of meat to families across Oklahoma City this summer.”