Pritzker Private Capital, a leader in family direct investing, announced that it has acquired a significant stake in Monogram Foods, a founder-led company focused on business-to-business food manufacturing for some of the most prominent brands and retailers in the United States. HF Capital, a family investment firm, invested along with PPC. Current owners, including co-founders Karl Schledwitz and Wes Jackson, and other members of management remain significant owners and will continue to lead the business.

Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., Monogram Foods was founded by Karl Schledwitz and Wes Jackson in 2004 and continues to be led by members of the company’s founding team. The company is a market leader in innovating and manufacturing food products including meat snacks, bacon, corn dogs, appetizers and sandwiches, and operates one of the only USDA-approved bakeries in the U.S. With 10 manufacturing locations across six states and over 3,000 employees, Monogram plays a critical role in the supply chain for its co-manufacturing, private label and foodservice customers.

“Monogram Foods is an established leader in the prepared food industry with best-in-class manufacturing capabilities and a longstanding commitment to food safety, sustainability and social impact,” said Chris Trick, Investment Partner at PPC. “Monogram is led by a world-class management team and has leading market positions in its categories and compelling opportunities for long-term growth and expansion. We are thrilled to partner with Karl and the team and support Monogram in its next phase of growth.”

“Since we founded Monogram Foods in 2004, we’ve built our company guided by a culture of continuous growth, a commitment to safety and a focus on customer service,” said Mr. Schledwitz. “The Pritzker Private Capital team shares our values and is the ideal partner to support our company’s exciting next chapter. This partnership will help our company grow through strategic acquisitions, expand our nationwide facility footprint, strengthen our R&D capabilities and provide new opportunities for our talented team.”

Tony Pritzker, Chairman and CEO at PPC, added, “At Pritzker Private Capital, we look to partner with growth-focused management teams who share our long-term philosophy of building great businesses. We are impressed by Monogram’s commitment to its people, its communities and to food safety and innovation. The company plays a vital role with its diverse customer base, and we’re delighted to partner with the Monogram team.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Source: Monogram Foods