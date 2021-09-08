SinnovaTek is bolstering its executive leadership team, as the company moves to scale-up their efforts to become a leading service partner to emerging brands. This month, the Board appointed Jim Holbrook to become Chairman of the Board of Directors, a veteran CPG executive who brings a vast amount of knowledge and expertise around sales, marketing, brand-building, and business operations, to the Company. In his new role with SinnovaTek, Holbrook will be a key advisor to the business as it continues to expand its current operations and refine their B2B strategy.

“The team and the technology at SinnovaTek are both impressive, and I see a robust growth curve for them. I am delighted to join the team and cheer them on,” said Holbrook.

“We are very pleased to have Jim joining us and committed to playing an ongoing role in the executive leadership of SinnovaTek. As we continue to drive significant growth in our co-manufacturing business, it will be incredibly important we have the right voices at the table – those that are experienced in business operations, and also those that share our mission of promoting health and wellness via a sustainable supply chain,” said Michael Druga, Co-Founder, President and CEO of SinnovaTek.

Most recently, Holbrook was the CEO of Daymon Worldwide, a Stamford, CT-based corporation that provides marketing, branding, and market research data analysis services intended to create leading private brands, focused on exceptional consumer experience. At Daymon, he oversaw the company’s merger with Advantage, creating “the most comprehensive suite of brand-centric and retailer-centric services in the U.S. and internationally.” Prior to joining Daymon in 2015, he served as the President & CEO of Post Consumer Brands, which at the time, comprised of Post’s cereal business, as well as Power Bar and other company acquisitions in the nutrition products category. He has also held roles at Zipatoni, Interpublic Group, Ralston Purina (now Nestle Purina), and Procter & Gamble, with increased levels of responsibility. Holbrook is also currently a member of the Board of Zea BioSciences, a Massachusetts-based biotechnology firm that specializes in developing high-quality botanical ingredients for use in consumer and pharmaceutical applications.

The recent appointment follows a $5M investment in the company by Lewis & Clark AgriFood, a St. Louis-based AgTech and FoodTech investment firm, which was announced in mid-July.

“Through Jim’s prior experiences, he brings not only an expertise in growing and scaling businesses that operate in the CPG space, but also an intimate understanding of the end customer SinnovaTek is serving. Both of which will be invaluable as the Company transitions from an early pioneer to a market-leading B2B platform serving the CPG industry,” said Tim Hassler, Managing Director of Lewis & Clark AgriFood.

“It is a rarity that you find someone as well-rounded as Jim. He brings an incredible background of business and operational expertise to the Company, as well as thought leadership in formulating, developing, and implementing business strategy in forward-thinking brands and companies,” said Dave Taiclet, Managing Partner of Lewis & Clark AgriFood. “We are fortunate to have him as part of the SinnovaTek team.”

