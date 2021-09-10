There is no new normal — there is only the next normal. And the next few years will continue to accelerate digital innovation and new technology. In response, supply chain leaders must advance their technological maturity and business performance.

The Material Handling & Logistics Conference puts attendees in touch with education, information and real-time conversations among cross-industry audiences from all over the world. MHLC keynote speakers and expert talks are designed to address the industry’s biggest supply chain challenges and give attendees the know-how to overcome them. Attending sponsors will share the latest innovations in the space and product offerings that support quick adaptation in today’s uncertain business environment.

This free, three-day virtual experience allows you to build your own customized show agenda by adding on-demand sessions to your calendar while taking advantage of live-staffed educational pavilions and virtual tech tours. Expert panels provide a detailed look inside specific industry challenges; breakouts and keynotes feature prominent business experts.

AGENDA OVERVIEW:

Choose from 14 educational sessions and four keynote presentations featuring: Hasan Dandashly, Dematic President & KION Group Executive Board Member Bear Grylls, Adventurer, Writer & Television Presenter Haiyan Wang, INSEAD Adjunct Professor of Strategy and Anil Gupta, Expert on Strategy & Globalization Jeremy Gutschke, Trend Hunter CEO

Topics spanning the 5G revolution, digital transformation, e-commerce and the role of business in the 21st century

Opportunities to speak with key players in supply chain and logistics prior to, during and after the event via conversation platform Braindate

Interactive 360-degree experience offering insights into a diverse range of solutions

Virtual booths for key topics like “Diversity in Supply Chain” and “Sustainability”

Access to leading supply chain partners in the sponsor pavilion

WHO:

5,000+ global logistics experts, market insiders, decision makers, startup owners and innovators.

WHEN:

September 13–15, with three different time zone offerings, including:

China Standard Time

Europe Central Summer Time

Eastern Daylight Time

WHERE TO REGISTER:

mhlc.com

Virtual tours and live experiences available in all languages

Source: MHLC