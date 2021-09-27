The American Meat Science Association and its members have updated and revised the course content of its PORK 101 course to provide attendees with the latest information on the pork industry. Additionally, smaller group sizes will be offered for each event to allow attendees more hands-on opportunities as they learn from instructors. Attendees will learn and experience important factors about the pork industry from hog production through finished pork products. The course concludes with the attendees preparing and sampling products from pork carcasses, including value added loins, bacon, ham, and sausage.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the value differences in swine, pork carcasses, pork primals, and processed pork products from meat science faculty and AMSA members.

The program features:

General Production Practices

Hog Handling

Grading and Live Hog Evaluation

Lean Value Pricing

Quality Management at Slaughter

Hands-On Pork Slaughter

Measuring Carcass Quality and Composition

Hands-On Pork Carcass Fabrication

Processing Technologies and Hands-On Lab

Retail and Consumer Hot Topics

The course will take place on November 8-10, 2021, at Iowa State University in Ames. Registration is open, and spots are limited.

Source: AMSA