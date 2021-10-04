Columbia/Okura LLC has recently upgraded their miniPAL with the enhanced UR10e cobot arm by Universal Robots , increasing the payload to 12.5 kg (27.55 lbs) as well as replacing pressure sensitive safety mats with area safety scanners. This solution creates new possibilities with heavier payloads. The compact design also includes an automated lifting column for tall loads, dual stacking locations for continuous load building, built in fork pockets for easy mobility, and intuitive pattern building software for ease of use. Columbia/Okura debuted miniPAL 2.0 at Pack Expo Las Vegas 2021 .

Fast and Cost-Effective Palletizing with miniPAL

Columbia/Okura’s new miniPAL 2.0, is a mobile palletizing product powered by the UR10e cobot arm . The flexible miniPAL, with a total workspace footprint of 11’x13’, can palletize at two pallet locations for optimized productivity. The latest design includes three (3) area safety scanners that detect human presence in the palletizing work envelope. This ensures safe (collaborative mode) operation in the presence of workers, while allowing the miniPAL to operate at maximum rates while individuals are not within the palletizing work zone. The system plugs into 110V AC wall power and can be set up in hours. A typical installation delivers an average payback in 8-10 months, depending on application and industry.

“The latest upgrades to miniPAL make an excellent mobile, collaborative palletizer even better,” says Brian Hutton, president of Columbia/Okura LLC. “In this environment of critical labor shortages in every industry, miniPAL allows clients to quickly and cost effectively automate routine palletizing operations, and to redeploy existing resources to higher value activities.”