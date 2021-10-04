Specialty chemical manufacturer Enviro Tech Chemical Services (ETCS) has introduced the world's first and only dry peracetic acid (PAA) floor and equipment sanitizer.

PeraGuard, a patented formulation, is designed to improve environmental biosecurity and sanitation on surfaces where conditions favor microorganism growth. The product is EPA registered for use in food and beverage facilities, as well as many other manufacturing and processing settings. In addition, PeraGuard can be used on farms to control ammonia and odors.

"No two manufacturing facilities are alike. Conventional biocides often don't have the flexibility in application to disinfect floors, equipment and surfaces," said Mike Harvey, CEO for Enviro Tech. "As a dry product, PeraGuard literally fills in the gaps that conventional chemicals can't reach, the places where pathogens hide."

Based on patented controlled-release technology, PeraGuard is activated by water or moisture. It is a highly concentrated, odorless, and dustless application that is decidedly effective against E. coli, Listeria, Salmonella, Staphylococcus and many other deadly pathogens.

PeraGuard dry PAA can be used in:

USDA-inspected meat, poultry, and seafood plants

Wineries, breweries, cheese, beverage and dairy processing plants

Packaging rooms, milking barns, farm premises, hatcheries, refrigerated trucks, and food cooler areas

Forklift and foot traffic lanes, poultry and meat operations, and transport vehicles

Kennels, animal laboratories, animal care facilities, poultry litter bedding, pharmaceutical plants, kitchens, restaurants

Anywhere human or pet food or beverages are processed

Food safety is a top priority at Enviro Tech. The company holds multiple patents for a wide range of microbiocides that keep food industry facilities sanitized and disinfected during all stages of the production process.

PeraGuard is powerful, yet safe to use in the most sensitive food-grade manufacturing settings. It uses peroxygen chemistry only, will not damage wastewater systems, does not contain quaternary ammonium, and has no hazardous by-products.

PeraGuard is available through specialty chemical distributors nationwide. To learn more, visit www.envirotech.com/peraguard and contact a sales representative for a list of distributors in any part of the U.S.