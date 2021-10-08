EPIC Provisions (General Mills) recently released new Salt & Vinegar Pork Rinds, as well as Tuscan-Style Chicken Bone Broth.

New EPIC Salt & Vinegar Pork Rinds are a crunchy, low-carb, high-protein snack, giving those who love savory snacks a better-for-you alternative to chips.

Satisfy your crunch craving when you reach for a bag for your next snack, lunch, or as a breading alternative. EPIC's Sea Salt & Vinegar Pork Rinds are made with pork skins, vinegar, and sea salt.

The pork rinds contain 8g of protein per serving and 1g of less of total carbs per serving, and they are keto-friendly and gluten-free, as well as paleo-friendly. They use pork skins raised without antibiotics, and are fried in pork lard. Their suggested retail price is $3.99.

EPIC Tuscan Chicken Bone Broth introduces Italian-inspired herbs to the EPIC bone broth collection. Adding an extra boost of flavor reminiscent of an Italian home cooked meal, this broth is made ready to sip or to include within your favorite fall soup or Thanksgiving stuffing recipes. Suggested retail price is $6.99.

Source: EPIC Provisions