The Animal Agriculture Alliance announced that its 2022 Stakeholders Summit, set for May 11–12, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri, will be themed “Come Together for Animal Ag: Be Informed, Be Ready, Be Here.” In addition to announcing the dates, location, and theme for the 2022 Summit, the Alliance also issued a call for proposals to speak at the event.

The Summit is a one-of-a-kind conference attended by a diverse group of decision-makers, including representatives from farms, ranches, allied industries, food processors, restaurants, grocery stores, legislatures, universities, government agencies, and media. The 2021 event (hosted virtually) was the largest yet, attracting 594 attendees from around the world. The 2022 Summit will offer both virtual and live attendance options and will include a preconference webinar series leading up to the main in-person event.

There’s only one way to effectively safeguard the future of animal agriculture—together. And now, we finally have the opportunity to come together in person once again. The 2022 Animal Agriculture Alliance Stakeholders Summit is your chance to meet and collaborate with stakeholders throughout the food chain and across commodities. Be informed on the latest news, data and developments in animal welfare, sustainability and other hot topics. Be ready with the tools to work side by side to protect our livelihoods. Be here as we come together to connect, engage, and protect the farm and food communities.

“The world is opening back up, and it’s time to “Come Together for Animal Ag,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Alliance vice president, strategic engagement. “We look forward to bringing together the farm and food communities to discuss emerging issues in animal agriculture and how we can work collectively to safeguard its future. Although nothing beats being together in person, virtual opportunities will also be available to provide greater access to the exceptional content we’re planning for the 2022 Summit.”

The Alliance is currently seeking proposals for keynote presentations and panel discussions that fit this theme. Proposals to speak at the event are being accepted through November 26, 2021. For more information, visit the proposal guidelines and form here. For questions about the speaker proposal process, contact Hannah Thompson-Weeman at hthompson@animalagalliance.org.

Registration for the Summit will open in early 2022 and a tentative schedule will be shared at that time. Check the Summit website for the most up-to-date information. You can also follow the hashtag #AAA22 for periodic updates about the event on social media. For general questions about the Summit please email summit@animalagalliance.org or call (703) 562-5160.

Show your support for the Alliance’s outreach efforts by becoming an official Summit sponsor today! For more information on 2022 sponsorship opportunities, contact Casey Kinler at ckinler@animalagalliance.org.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance