The Animal Agriculture Alliance has announced that registration is now open for the 2022 Stakeholders Summit, themed “Come Together for Animal Ag: Be Informed, Be Ready, Be Here!” The Alliance’s annual event brings together thought leaders from all links along the food supply chain to discuss hot-button issues and out-of-the-box ideas to connect the farm and food communities, engage influencers and protect the future of animal agriculture.

The 2022 event will return to an in-person format and is slated for May 11—12, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. A virtual attendance option will also be available with five preconference webinars scheduled for the weeks leading up to the main event. An outline of the Summit agenda has been posted on the event website and the full speaker lineup will be announced soon. To register, visit https://bit.ly/AAA22Summit. Early registration discounts are available through March 9, 2022.

“The Alliance is delighted to welcome Summit attendees back to Kansas City for our first in-person event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kay Johnson Smith, Alliance president and CEO. “We know that the most effective way to safeguard the future of animal agriculture is to come together in person. The 2022 Stakeholders Summit is the perfect place to do just that as we bring together farmers, ranchers, veterinarians, animal feed companies, animal health companies, processors, allied associations and others involved in getting food from farm to fork.”

Tyne Morgan, host of U.S. Farm Report, will return as moderator for the event. Morgan plunged into broadcast at 16 through FFA public speaking and contest teams. While in high school, she worked at KMZU radio providing the daily farm market updates, as well as local, state, and national agriculture news. Tyne attended the University of Missouri-Columbia where she majored in agriculture journalism, with an emphasis in broadcast. After spending countless hours on the road as AgDay and U.S. Farm Report national reporter, Tyne was named the first female host of U.S. Farm Report in 2014. Today, she travels the country, capturing the latest agricultural news, interviewing both farmers and industry leaders, as well as searching for compelling stories in rural America.

Be sure to check the Summit website for the most up-to-date information. You can also follow the hashtag #AAA22 for periodic updates about the event. For general questions about Summit, please contact summit@animalagalliance.org or call (703) 562-5160.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance