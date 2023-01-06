The Animal Agriculture Alliance recently announced that registration is now open for the 2023 Stakeholders Summit, themed “Partners in Progress: Building a Sustainable Future for Animal Ag.” The event is set for May 4–5 in Arlington, Virginia. An outline of the summit agenda has been posted on the event website and the full speaker lineup will be announced soon. To register, visit bit.ly/AAA23Summit. Early registration discounts are available through March 10. Discounted hotel rooms are available to attendees through April 11 at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View hotel.

The 2023 Stakeholders Summit is an opportunity to help take sustainability progress in animal agriculture to new heights. It’s a chance to partner with stakeholders throughout the food chain and across commodities, to share ideas and form connections that will elevate the farm and food communities in ways that lift everyone and to collaborate toward vital progress. It's also an opportunity to learn how to help protect, sustain and advance our entire community.

“Sustainability is a continuous journey, not a destination. It takes a continued commitment from all stakeholders in the food supply chain to advance progress already made in animal care, environmental stewardship, responsible antibiotic use, and food safety,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, president and CEO, Animal Agriculture Alliance. “The Alliance’s 2023 Stakeholders Summit is the ideal place for everyone involved in producing, processing, and providing meat, poultry, dairy, eggs, and seafood to connect with others throughout the food supply chain, engage on key issues, and safeguard the future of our food supply.”

Be sure to check the summit website for the most up-to-date information. You can also follow the hashtag #AAA23 for periodic updates about the event. For general questions about the summit, please contact summit@animalagalliance.org or call 703-562-5160.

Get involved

Show support for the alliance’s premier event by becoming an official summit sponsor. For 2023 sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://animalagalliance.org/initiatives/stakeholders-summit/. For more information, contact Hannah Thompson-Weeman at hthompson@animalagalliance.org.

The Animal Agriculture Alliance thanks its 2023 summit sponsors: Farm Journal, Meatingplace, National Pork Producers Council, Watt Global Media, Farm Credit, American Farm Bureau Federation, American Feed Industry Association, Progressive Dairy, Protect the Harvest and Trans Ova Genetics.

The alliance also thanks the following members for their continued support of the summit and other alliance programs: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, Zoetis, Merck Animal Health, C.O.nxt, Diamond V, Genus PLC – PIC/ABS, Aviagen Group, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cargill, Dairy Farmers of America, Hendrix Genetics, Hy-Line North America LLC, Iowa Soybean Association, JBS, Kansas Soybean Commission, Midwest Dairy, National Turkey Federation, Nutrien, Provimi North America Inc., Seaboard Foods and Tyson.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance