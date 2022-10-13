The Animal Agriculture Alliance announced today that its 2023 Stakeholders Summit, scheduled for May 4-5 in Arlington, Va., will be themed “Partners in Progress: Building a Sustainable Future for Animal Ag.” A request for speaking proposals has been issued and will be accepted through November 25.

How can we create a sustainable future for animal agriculture? By building it together. And the 2023 Stakeholders Summit is your opportunity to help take the incredible progress we’ve already made to new heights. It’s your best chance to partner with stakeholders throughout the food chain and across commodities. To share ideas and form connections that will elevate the farm and food communities in ways that lift everyone. To collaborate toward vital progress. And to learn how you can do your part to help protect, sustain, and advance our entire community. So, wherever you are in the food chain, join us in making a real difference. Join us as "Partners in Progress."





“Working on behalf of America’s farmers, ranchers, and everyone involved in the food supply chain, we’re incredibly proud of the progress that has been made over generations to improve animal care, health, responsible antibiotic use, and environmental stewardship,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Alliance president and CEO. “We also know there’s more work to be done and that the farm and food communities are committed to furthering that progress. The 2023 Summit is the ideal place for all links of the supply chain to come together to take those efforts to new levels.”

The Alliance is currently seeking proposals for keynote presentations and panel discussions that fit this theme. Proposals to speak at the event are being accepted through November 25, 2022. For more information, visit the proposal guidelines and form. For questions about the speaker proposal process, contact Abby Kornegay at akornegay@animalagalliance.org.

The Summit is a one-of-a-kind conference attended by a diverse group of decision makers, including representatives from farms, ranches, allied industries, food processors, restaurants, grocery stores, legislatures, universities, government agencies and media. The 2022 Summit marked the return of an in-person event since 2019 and attracted over 385 registered attendees. Select session recordings were recently made available for public viewing on the Alliance’s YouTube channel.

Registration for the Summit will open in early 2023 and a tentative schedule will be shared at that time. Check the Summit website for the most up-to-date information. You can also follow the hashtag #AAA23 for periodic updates about the event on social media. For general questions about the Summit please email summit@animalagalliance.org or call (703) 562-5160.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance