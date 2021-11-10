KC Cattle Company employs and mentors veterans and donates proceeds from sales to many veterans' foundations. All their cows are raised in a stress-free environment, and do not include hormones or antibiotics.

After completing his military service, the founder of KC Cattle Company, Patrick Montgomery, only 28, finished up his degree in food science at University of Missouri, bought a farm in Weston, Missouri, and started raising Wagyu cattle. He wanted to bring exceptional beef to the same people he had served as a member of the First Ranger Battalion. Today, his company employs only veterans and donates to a number of veterans foundations.

Gift items include:

1. Trim the Tree Wagyu Holiday Bundle $99.99

The 2020 best selling bundle is back! Trim the Tree with Wagyu your meat loving friends and family are sure to love! This holiday beef bundle includes:

1 package of World Famous Wagyu Uncured Beef Hot Dogs (8 hot dogs)

2 one-pound packages of Wagyu Ground Beef

2 packages of Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger Bratwurst (8 brats)

2 one-pound package of Wagyu Beef Choriz

1 regular Wagyu Summer Sausage

2. Buddy’s Holiday Wagyu Beef Bundle $54.99

We think Buddy the Elf would approve of this bundle. Complete with all the family friendly Wagyu beef favorites. This KC Cattle Company Bundle includes:

1 package of World Famous Uncured Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs (8 hot dogs)

1 one-pound package of Wagyu Ground Beef

1 package of Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger Bratwursts (4 brats)

1 one-pound package of Wagyu all-beef Chorizo

3. Chestnuts a’ ROASTing Holiday Wagyu Bundle $188.99

This wagyu holiday bundle was a favorite in 2020 so the company decided to bring it back with some added flare! The Chestnuts a' ROASTing Holiday Gift Bundle includes several roasts and melt-in-your-mouth favorites to keep your house smelling like savory Wagyu & drool worth pork all winter long!

1 Wagyu Sirloin Tip Roast

2 Wagyu Top Sirloin Steaks

1 Wagyu Chuck Roast

2 Wagyu Chuck Eye Steaks

1 one-pound package of Wagyu Chorizo

1 Wagyu Jalapeno & Cheese Summer Sausage

4. Holiday Rush Wagyu Bundle $109.99

The holidays bring about extra activities so why stress about what to make for this holiday season? Or know a busy someone in your life that would love to have delicious meals mapped out for them? Gift them the Holiday Rush Wagyu Bundle.

1 package of World Famous Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs (8 hot dogs)

1 Wagyu Rump Roast

2 one-pound package of Wagyu Ground Beef

2 one-pound Package of Wagyu Beef Chorizo

1 package of Berkshire Pork Bacon

Source: KC Cattle Company



