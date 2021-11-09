FlexXray has announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art, U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Food and Drug Administration -registered inspection facility specializing in foreign material QA hold resolution services, located at 3436 Stateview Blvd, #101, Fort Mill, SC. The demand for FlexXray's services in the Southeast has rapidly increased among regional food and beverage production facilities.

The new, 42,000-square-foot facility will provide foreign material inspection and QA hold resolution services to food and product manufacturers across the Southeastern U.S. This new facility will feature multiple inspection lines using FlexXray's proprietary, next-generation, advanced digital technology to find contaminants, including plastic and metal, down to 0.2 mm in size. The new facility will have an initial capacity to process up to 10 truckloads of product per day. In addition to FlexXray's well-known X-ray inspection services, the new facility will also offer shrink bundling, can and jar dud detection, contaminant retrieval, manual sorting and packaging, and metal detection.

At full capacity, the new facility will run 24 hours per day, with multiple shifts, and inspect over 12 truckloads of product every day. The facility will be able to inspect multiple trucks simultaneously, including the ability to inspect an entire truck in as little as two hours.

Source: FlexXray