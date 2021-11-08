Hygiena™ has announced over 14 protocols for quantification applications (SalQuant™ and CampyQuant™) using the BAX® System Real-Time (RT) PCR Assays for Salmonella and Campylobacter. In addition to knowing if the pathogen is present, these methods accurately quantify Salmonella or Campylobacter levels when used with the BAX System Q7 and shortened enrichment.

No additional kits or components are required—only the BAX System RT PCR Assay for Salmonella (KIT2006) or the BAX System RT PCR Assay for Campylobacter jejuni/coli/lari (KIT2018). As a result, this change in determining pathogen levels (rather than presence/absence) earned Hygiena the 2021 IAFP Food Safety Innovation Award.

Easily accessible and detailed protocols paired with calculators are now provided for all Hygiena customers via its website. In the case of Salmonella, over 14 different matrix protocols can be analyzed after shortened enrichment using the BAX System RT PCR Assay for Salmonella on the BAX System Q7 instrument.

For Campylobacter, the shortest method previously available was an MPN-based method requiring long labor hours and many steps during sample prep. With the easy-to-use Hygiena CampyQuant for poultry rinsates, samples need to be enriched for only 20 hours before analysis with the BAX System RT PCR Assay for Campylobacter. Additionally, each serotype can be individually quantified for additional detail for poultry processors.

Hygiena | www.hygiena.com/SalQuant