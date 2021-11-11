Trader Joe's been notified by its supplier of Chile Lime Chicken Burgers (SKU 15261) that product with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, and 2721 may have the potential to contain foreign material (bone).

All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

If you have purchased any Chile Lime Chicken Burgers, please do not eat them. Consumers should discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time, or send the company an email.

Source: Trader Joe's