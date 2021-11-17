For assembly or maintenance of large, tall and/or oddly shaped structures, or anything that requires workers to perform tasks while above floor level, Southworth offers custom configured elevating worker platforms. Typically built on one or more scissor lift bases, these machines provide workers a safe, stable platform that can be positioned at heights of just a few inches to several feet for best access to the workpiece. They are also well suited for picking items from the multiple levels of a horizontal carousel. As workers need to access different levels on a workpiece or carousel, they can easily adjust the height of the platform via a simple pushbutton control.

Platform decks can be configured to a size that allows a worker to move comfortably from one end of a workpiece to the other and carry all of the tools and equipment necessary to perform the required tasks. Platforms can also be built in in L- or U-shaped configurations to access multiple sides of a workpiece. Units can be stationary or traversing. Capacities up to 20,000 pounds are common with higher capacities available.

Lifts can also be furnished with a wide range of other options including custom controls; soft start/stop; indexed lifting and lowering; slide-out sections that increase platform size when necessary; fold-down safety gates and handrails; custom deck treatments (non-skid, anti-static, etc.); electrical and air stations for power tools; and bellows skirting that keeps dust, debris, and moisture out of the lift mechanism.

Source: Southworth