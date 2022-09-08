For applications that require frequent cycling (lifting and lowering) of lift tables, Southworth offers high duty cycle packages that increase recommended maintenance intervals from 50,000 cycles to 200,000 cycles. The dramatic increase in cycles is attributed to upgraded components including more rugged and durable wear parts. In addition to better accommodating higher cycles, these components also deliver longer life and better performance in applications that involve oversized or non-uniform loads which can cause uneven wear in standard lifts.

High cycle lift tables are often specified for integration with other handling systems, like conveyors and sortation systems, where standard maintenance intervals could create unnecessary system downtime and production bottlenecks. They are also a preferred option when lifts are installed in congested areas or where maintenance access is limited or difficult. High cycle lifts are also recommended for applications where there is limited or no maintenance staff to inspect and maintain the equipment.

Specific component differences between standard and high cycle lift packages include high strength, oversized alloy shafts, and pins that are turned, ground and polished; hardened, regreaseable cam followers; glass filament wound PTFE impregnated epoxy backed bushings; steel roller wear strips; and an upper limit switch.

In some cases, continuous duty power units may also be specified. All Southworth LS Series lifts, including 2000, 4000, 6000, and 8000 lb. units, can be configured for high duty cycles.

Source: Southworth