Recordings from the Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2021 Virtual Summit are now available for public viewing. The 2021 event, themed “Obstacles to Opportunities” was the largest to-date with nearly 600 registered attendees who tuned in.

“The 2021 Virtual Summit was a huge success, reaching our largest attendance record ever and including high-caliber speakers and presentations covering some of the biggest issues in animal agriculture,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Alliance vice president, strategic engagement. “We’re excited to offer a glimpse of the valuable and actionable content the annual Stakeholders Summit delivers to an even broader audience by providing public access to the recordings, which are highly relevant to everyone in animal agriculture.”

Highlights of the impressive lineup of recorded sessions available to view include:

Frank Mitloehner, PhD, professor and director of the CLEAR Center at University of California, Davis, who shared how animal agriculture can play a role in reaching climate neutrality and sustainability goals

Jared Achen and Katie Olthoff, Iowa farmers and co-founders of ChopLocal, who discussed how they were able to pivot their traditional business model during the pandemic to offer new options for local farmers

Markie Hageman, Alexander Strauch, DVM, Jennifer Osterholt, and Brandi Buzzard Frobose, a panel of farmers, ranchers and a veterinarian who identified ways to elevate the voices of on-the-ground experts in conversations surrounding food and agriculture

All available session recordings from the 2021 Virtual Summit can be viewed at bit.ly/2ZGUnzM. To read a condensed overview of insights shared at the event, check out the highlights report here.

The 2022 Summit is set for May 11-12, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. There’s only one way to effectively safeguard the future of animal agriculture—together. And now, we finally have the opportunity to come together in person once again. The 2022 Summit is your chance to meet and collaborate with stakeholders throughout the food chain and across commodities. Be informed on the latest news, data and developments in animal welfare, sustainability and other hot topics. Be ready with the tools to work side by side to protect our livelihoods. Be here as we come together to connect, engage and protect the farm and food communities. Join us at the 2022 Stakeholders Summit – “Come Together for Animal Ag: Be Informed, Be Ready, Be Here!”

Speaking proposals that fit the theme are currently being sought for the 2022 event. The deadline to submit speaking proposals has been extended through December 3, 2021. For more information, visit the proposal guidelines and form here. For questions about the speaker proposal process, contact Hannah Thompson-Weeman at hthompson@animalagalliance.org.

Registration for the Summit will open in early 2022 and a tentative schedule will be shared at that time. Check the Summit website for the most up-to-date information. You can also follow the hashtag #AAA22 for periodic updates about the event on social media. For general questions about the Summit please email summit@animalagalliance.org or call (703) 562-5160.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance



